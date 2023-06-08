The mastery of love – Miguel Ruiz | Free Book Summary

Unconditional Love

At the heart of mastering love is understanding the concept of unconditional love, which is the ability to love without conditions or expectations.

This means accepting people for who they are and being willing to forgive them and love them despite their flaws.

It’s about loving those around us without judgment or ulterior motives.