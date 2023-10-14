The Complexities of Shifting to Electric Vehicles and the Impacts of Global Manufacturing #bigIdeas

Will Gas Powered Vehicles Ever Be Outlawed? | Joe Rogan podcast
In this engaging conversation, Jeremy Gerber, Phil Gerber, and Josh Henning discuss the future of gas-powered vehicles, the environmental and social implications of electric vehicles, and the broader impacts of global manufacturing practices.
Addressing Global Pollution
Most of the world’s pollution comes from countries like China and India.
Improving the standard of living in poorer communities could potentially reduce pollution and improve health conditions, offering an alternative solution to environmental issues.
Local Manufacturing and Carbon Footprint
Requiring a significant percentage of goods to be made locally could greatly reduce the carbon footprint associated with shipping goods from overseas.
This could be a potential strategy for mitigating climate change.
There are places in the world that have no hope and they just burn tires. They’re not thinking about the environment, they’re thinking about how do I get by, how do I stay alive. – Josh Henning
Social Impact of Overseas Manufacturing
The shift of manufacturing overseas has led to significant job losses and economic downturns in certain regions.
This decision, often driven by profit motives, has had a devastating impact on thousands of people’s lives, as exemplified by the auto industry’s move from Detroit.
This idea that batteries just come from fairies and that now all of a sudden you have this zero carbon impact vehicle, that’s nonsense. – Jeremy Gerber
Ethical Consumerism
Purchasing goods made in countries where workers are paid fairly can drive change.
Consumers have the power to promote fair working conditions and sustainability by making informed purchasing decisions.
Critique of Overseas Working Conditions
Working conditions in some overseas factories, such as Foxconn, are likened to slavery.
Workers are often forced to work long hours under harsh conditions, indicating a pressing need for labor reform in these industries.
Impact of Shipping on Carbon Emissions
Shipping, particularly via container ships, results in massive fuel consumption and contributes significantly to global carbon emissions.
This highlights the environmental cost of globalized manufacturing.
Economic Impact of Manufacturing Shift
The shift of manufacturing from the US to other countries, particularly in the auto industry, has led to economic downturns in certain regions.
This highlights the need for a careful consideration of economic impacts when making manufacturing decisions.
Call for Ethical Purchasing Decisions
Consumers are encouraged to consider the ethical implications of their purchasing decisions.
By choosing goods made under fair working conditions and by companies that prioritize sustainability, consumers can drive positive change.