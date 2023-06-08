The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to Be Calm in a Busy World – Haemin Sunim | Free Book Summary

Prioritize Self-Care

Self-care is essential for living a good life.

We should prioritize our needs and carve out time to rest, relax and recharge.

This means taking breaks from work, making time for hobbies and activities that bring us joy, and engaging in self-reflection.