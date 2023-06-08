The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to Be Calm in a Busy World – Haemin Sunim | Free Book Summary

The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to Be Calm in a Busy World – Haemin Sunim
The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to Be Calm in a Busy World is a self-help book by Buddhist monk Haemin Sunim that encourages readers to prioritize self-care and take a mindful approach to life. Drawing on his own experiences and wisdom, Sunim provides practical advice on how to slow down and appreciate the beauty of life.
Prioritize Self-Care
Self-care is essential for living a good life.
We should prioritize our needs and carve out time to rest, relax and recharge.
This means taking breaks from work, making time for hobbies and activities that bring us joy, and engaging in self-reflection.
Practice Gratitude
Practicing gratitude helps us find joy in the little things.
It can be as simple as appreciating a beautiful sunrise or remembering to say “thank you” to someone who has helped us.
Practicing gratitude helps us stay positive in difficult times and recognize all the blessings in our lives.
Let Go of Judgments
Judging ourselves or others can prevent us from truly enjoying life.
We should strive to be non-judgmental of ourselves and others, and practice acceptance instead.
By letting go of our expectations and judgements, we can open ourselves up to new possibilities and experiences.
Live Mindfully
Mindfulness helps us stay connected with ourselves and the present moment.
This means being aware of our thoughts, feelings, sensations and environment without judgment or attachment.
Practicing mindfulness helps us stay calm even in chaotic situations and appreciate the beauty of life.
Find Meaningful Connections
Connecting with others is an important part of living a good life.
We can cultivate meaningful relationships by taking the time to get to know people and making an effort to understand their perspectives.
This helps us feel more connected with those around us and find support when needed.
Embrace Imperfection
Life is messy and imperfect, but that’s what makes it so beautiful.
Instead of trying to control everything, we should embrace our mistakes, flaws, and uncertainties as part of being human.
This can help us let go of perfectionism and enjoy life for what it is.
Find Joy in the Journey
We must remember that it’s not about the destination but rather the journey itself that matters most.
It’s important to take time to savor the small moments and appreciate our progress along the way.
This helps us stay focused on our goals without feeling overwhelmed by our ambitions.
Make Time for Reflection
Reflection is key for living a good life because it helps us make sense of our experiences, learn from our mistakes, and recognize our progress over time.
Taking regular breaks from work to reflect on our lives allows us to stay motivated and inspired even when faced with adversity or doubt.
Cultivate Self-Compassion
Being kind and compassionate towards ourselves is essential for living a good life.
We should practice self-compassion by understanding that we all make mistakes and have flaws, being kind in our thoughts towards ourselves, forgiving ourselves when needed, and embracing our unique gifts and talents.