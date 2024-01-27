The story of Novo Nordisk: Danish pharmaceutical company which has become Europe’s most valuable company
In 2023, Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, overtook LVMH to become Europe’s most valuable company. Novo Nordisk manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and services, specifically diabetes care medications and devices
Addressing Worldwide Health Issues
With over 500 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide and around one billion people battling obesity, these prevalent global health issues have provided a vast market instrumental to Novo Nordisk’s success.
Long-term Development of GLP-1 Drugs
The development of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy spanned decades beginning from research initiated in the early 90s.
These drugs have shown promising potential in reducing food intake and treating type 2 diabetes.
Historical Roots Influence Success
A deep dive into Novo Nordisk’s roots before modern regulatory bodies like FDA existed reveals how its historical milestones influence its current success.
The discovery of insulin was a key turning point in modern medicine.