Why you should reject others’ opinions & bet on yourself: Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya, an award-winning actor celebrated for his roles in “Black Panther” and “Get Out”, explores the hurdles he faced as a Black actor striving to make his mark, the bias he encountered in Hollywood, and how he navigated these challenges.
He also unveils the creative inspiration behind his directorial debut ‘The Kitchen’ and his strong conviction in self-belief over others’ viewpoints.
‘The Kitchen’: A Journey of Creativity
Kaluuya discusses how writing served as an integral part of his creative journey which eventually led him back into production with ‘The Kitchen’.
Even when faced with discouragement from teachers who failed to recognize his talent, he continued to nurture his passion for writing.
‘I just believed. I don’t know where it comes from, I think it’s just a gift in it. I just try and honor it and try and do good with it.’ – Daniel Kaluuya
The Role of Family & Environment
Kaluuya credits his family and upbringing for instilling in him a ‘make it work’ attitude.
This mindset played a pivotal role in fostering his determination and self-belief.