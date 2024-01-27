Why you should reject others’ opinions & bet on yourself: Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya, an award-winning actor celebrated for his roles in “Black Panther” and “Get Out”, explores the hurdles he faced as a Black actor striving to make his mark, the bias he encountered in Hollywood, and how he navigated these challenges.

He also unveils the creative inspiration behind his directorial debut ‘The Kitchen’ and his strong conviction in self-belief over others’ viewpoints.