Why small markets are better than big markets: Venture capitalist Adam Fisher’s insights
Adam Fisher, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, shares his insights on the evolution of venture capital, his investment philosophy, and the importance of building strong relationships with entrepreneurs. He discusses the pitfalls of hasty decision-making and the value of patience in due diligence. Fisher also provides advice for new investors and shares lessons from his successful investments as well as failures.
The Outsider Approach to Market Strategy
A fresh perspective brought by outsiders can often lead to more innovation than an insider’s deep knowledge.
Outsiders who are self-aware about what they don’t know and are open to learning can disrupt conventions that insiders might be bound by.
Investing in Unique Ventures
Backing ventures that aren’t part of a crowded market space can lead to significant returns if they succeed in leading the market.
However, these unique ventures may face challenges with follow-on funding since they might not attract mainstream investors readily.
Fundraising Capabilities as a Key Factor
The ability of a founder to raise funds effectively even when things don’t go according to plan is a critical factor in investment decisions.
Successful entrepreneurs are storytellers with a history of execution who connect well with like-minded investors.