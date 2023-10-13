Triumph Over Adversity: Kurt Angle's Olympic Victory with a Broken Neck | #bigIdeas

How Kurt Angle Won an Olympic Golden Medal with a Broken Neck | Joe Rogan podcast
Kurt Angle is a former professional wrestler who won an Olympic gold medal against all odds with a broken neck.
Discover his journey, the challenging trials, grueling practices, committed discipline, and unyielding resilience that led him to this pinnacle of glory.
The Defining Injury
During the initial Olympic trials, Kurt Angle suffered significant injuries but exhibited tenacity by winning the round, notwithstanding the immense pain.
Despite the obvious hurdles, he did not consider this a deterrent to reaching his ultimate goal.
Defying Medical Advice
Upon discovering the severity of his injury, encompassing four broken vertebrae and two damaged discs infringing upon his spinal cord, Kurt defied medical advice.
Instead of ceasing competition, he chose to find a doctor who devised a treatment strategy allowing him to continue wrestling.
The Winning Round and its Aftermath
Pursuing the treatment plan that included rest and regular Novocaine shots remarkably, allowed Kurt Angle to proceed to Olympic competition.
However, his audacity was not without consequence as his health deteriorated post victory leading to multiple neck injuries, upper body strength loss, and motor skills impairment.
I broke my neck four more times in the WWE and it got worse and worse. I mean I have nerve damage in my neck. I don’t have a lot of strength in my upper body. – Kurt Angle
Recurring Health Complications
The accumulated damage did not respond favorably to attempted remedies, including stem cell therapy.
The extent of Kurt’s condition resulted in a permanent loss of feeling in his fingers, weakening of his upper body muscle strength, and a visibly unrepairable ripple in his chest muscle.
Exploring Treatment Options
Kurt Angle has contemplated the possibility of fusion surgery, albeit with apprehensions surrounding its known limitations.
He is also exploring disc replacement surgeries as a potentially better alternative, and is in touch with a doctor experienced in the field.
Learning from Al Jermaine Sterling’s Success
Former UFC bantamweight champion, Al Jermaine Sterling’s successful recovery post an artificial disc replacement surgery and his victorious return to the ring serves as a beacon of hope for Kurt Angle and others combating similar adversities.
Advancements in Disc Replacement
Titanium articulating disc replacement surgeries are acknowledged as the latest evolution in treating severe neck injuries.
Unlike traditional fusion surgeries, these allow movement and can possibly serve as an improved option for Kurt and other patients with similar conditions.