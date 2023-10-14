Unraveling the Threads of Power: Putin's Russia & Ideological Subversion #bigIdeas

Russia, Putin, and Ideological Subversion
Eddie Bravo and Joe Rogan discuss the influence of Russia and China in world affairs and how their history has shaped today’s political landscape. Eddie is a champion martial artist, founder of 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu, musician, stand-up comic, and author.
What if the overall goal is to get us like the only way we’re going to have like a military regime like the controllers they want as much of a military regime as possible maybe disguise it so we don’t think we’re under but the best way to do that the most not the easiest but the best ways you got to make the people embrace the military. – Eddie Bravo
Russia’s War Impact
Russia’s extensive losses in World War II have significantly shaped its societal and political perspectives on war and loss.
This historical understanding offers insights into Russia’s current social and political complexities.
Great Awakening Vs Great Reset
There appears to be an existing tension between a broadening consciousness (‘Great Awakening’) and a push for more control and regulation (‘Great Reset’).
The motivations behind this struggle suggest varying degrees of influence, mirroring the power regimes of Russia and China.
Political Climate Uncertainty
The polarisation trend in the United States’ political spheres sparks questions of whether it distracts from larger issues.
The speculation around potential future candidates mirrors the uncertainty and apprehension regarding America’s political future.
Decoding Ideological Subversion
The concept of ideological subversion, a long-term approach for infiltrating and influencing nations, can be a crucial tool for understanding global geopolitics.
Keeping in mind this theory when analyzing international relations and the policies of nations may provide a comprehensive perspective on underlying motivations.
Dissecting the Great Debate
The Great Awakening versus Great Reset debate posits a struggle between the increase of global consciousness and a push for more control.
This discussion is crucial in understanding the dynamics at play in the world political arena.
Indirect Influence
The tactics used by Russia and China to assert their influence globally, such as ideological subversion and strategic buyouts of corporations, highlight the complexity and indirect methods of contemporary international relations.
Predicting Political Futures
The contrasting political climates and the uncertainties surrounding future leadership in the United States raises questions about navigating the challenges to come.
Assessing these developments could shed light on the potential directions of political evolution.
If [Putin] still remains in power until 2036, his tenure will surpass even that of Joseph Stalin, who ruled the Soviet Union for 29 years. – Joe Rogan
Evaluating foreign Influence
The growth of Marxism ideologies among younger generations and the suspicion of foreign influence requires a critical evaluation.
Understanding how foreign nations may impact the socio-political trends of another country is crucial in the current geopolitical context.