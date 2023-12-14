What are the Four Essential Habits for Thriving Relationships? Insights from the co-founders of Soulmates Academy
Dr. Andrea & Jonathan Taylor-Cummings, co-founders of Soulmates Academy, share their observations on the four fundamental habits that all successful relationships exhibit.
They highlight the importance of these habits in maintaining healthy relationships and reducing the rates of divorce and family breakdowns.
Connection before correction
It is important to connect before correcting.
Building warmth and appreciation in a relationship is key to making the other person feel valued.
Prioritizing connection in routine conversations can improve overall intimacy and satisfaction in the relationship.
Relationship equipping
Just like we invest in our education, homes, and pensions, we should also invest in our relationships.
Considering the importance of mental health and well-being, it is crucial to prioritize relationship building and communication skills.
The life-saving potential of these habits
Developing the four habits mentioned can be life-saving.
Relationship breakdown can have serious consequences, even leading to thoughts of self-harm.
By practicing these habits, relationships have a higher chance of not just surviving, but thriving.
The societal impact of these habits
Practicing these habits can lead to thriving relationships, families, companies, and nations.
By developing and implementing these habits, not only do relationships have a better chance of surviving, but individuals and society as a whole can thrive.
The role of respect in relationships
Different perceptions of respect can create challenges in a relationship.
By understanding mutual respect and roles and responsibilities, couples can overcome these challenges and foster a healthier relationship.
Breaking from routine
Taking breaks from routine and finding meaningful ways to connect, such as going to the movies or having date nights, can help maintain the magic in the relationship.
Connection in the bedroom
By prioritizing connection in routine conversations, couples can also improve their connection in the bedroom.
Shifting the focus to connecting before correcting can have a positive impact on overall intimacy and satisfaction in the relationship.
It is about being intentional in developing the habits. – Dr. Andrea & Jonathan Taylor-Cummings
The importance of investing in relationships
Relationship equipping should not be left to chance.
The potential of these habits for future generations
Taking responsibility for developing these habits in our relationships can make a positive impact on future generations.
It significantly increases the chances of relationships surviving and thriving, leading to healthier families, companies, and nations.